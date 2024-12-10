'We'll put her back together': Car crashes into Grand Chute home

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Two people were taken to a hospital after crashing a car into a home in the 3100 block of West Capitol Dr. in Grand Chute.

The car took off at a "high rate of speed" after officers attempted a routine traffic stop, according to Grand Chute Police. Police did not pursue the vehicle, but later responded to the scene following the crash.

At this point, police said they are uncertain what caused the vehicle to crash into the home. After the driver and passenger fled, they were found a few blocks away and were transported to a hospital with "significant" injuries.

"Obviously there was a significant law enforcement presence in the area," Dylan Davis, a community resource officer with Grand Chute Police, said. "Officers and K9 units and stuff like that. Drones were out going through backyards."

"We believe we have all parties involved in this incident in custody," Davis added. "There's not believed to be any further threat to the community."

Police could not confirm if anyone was in the home at the time of the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

A representative from Midwest Restoration, a fire and water damage restoration company in Appleton that has been tasked with fixing the damage, said the damage is "not as bad as it looks."

"They'll definitely be able to sleep in there tonight," Dave Patton told NBC 26. "I don't want to say that's the good news because it's not a good thing, but it is confined to the front of the garage."

"Nobody got hurt, that kind of thing," Patton added. "As far as the property is concerned, sticks and bricks, we'll put'er back together."

Nearby homes were also damaged by debris, police said.