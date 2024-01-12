Valley Transit shares safety tips for drivers, riders during winter weather

Valley Transit says canceling all bus routes due to snow is a last resort.

They want to make sure our neighbors know how to stay updated on where their bus is at.

General manager Ron McDonald has advice for riders.

I'm Olivia Acree, your Appleton neighborhood reporter. Valley Transit says canceling all bus routes due to snow is a last resort, so they want to make sure our neighbors know how to stay updated on where their bus is at.

“If we brought them to work, we have to get them home and so it’s difficult for us not to be out there, so we make every effort possible,” said McDonald.

That’s Ron McDonald from Valley Transit. Just like when we drive, winter weather also causes Valley Transit drivers to go slower.

“It’s quite possible and likely as the conditions worsen the buses will start to run a little bit later than usual,” said McDonald.

By going to ridemyvalleytransit.com, riders can track their bus.

“They can understand when the bus will be there and help avoid them being out in those conditions,” said McDonald.

McDonald says the best way for riders to stay updated is to sign up for text alerts or to call them at 920-832–5800.