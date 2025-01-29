UPDATE: Power outage in downtown Appleton resolved, according to WE Energies

UPDATE 2: The power outage that affected downtown Appleton on Wednesday has been resolved, according to WE Energies.

UPDATE: WE Energies says an underground cable problem caused parts of downtown Appleton to lose power Wednesday.

Crews now say they expect to restore power by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

City leaders say the outage caused Appleton City Hall to close early, and has impacted businesses and traffic in the downtown area.

Stay with NBC 26 on air and online for further updates.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Parts of downtown Appleton are currently going through a power outage, impacting businesses and traffic, according to the city's government Facebook page.

"This outage may disrupt routine services and business operations. We Energies and our teams are actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the city said in the post. "We appreciate your patience and will provide updates once the situation is resolved."

Leaders say they closed Appleton City Hall will be closed for the rest of the day as WE Energies crews work to restore power.

We are working to learn more about what caused the outage.