Update: 1 person has died following a welfare check in Appleton last week

UPDATE: A person involved on the North Bay Street incident on Friday has died of a self-inflicted injury, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Officers responded for a welfare check on Friday afternoon, which police said quickly escalated when the person presented a firearm.

Police say that once officers entered the home, they located the person and quickly provided medical care on the scene. The person was taken to a local hospital but did not survive their injuries, according to the media release.

Appleton Police reminded neighbors that "if you know someone in crisis, and are looking for resources available, please reach out".

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Appleton Police say there is an increased law enforcement presence in the 2600 block of North Bay Street because of an "active incident."

Police are asking the public to avoid the area, and neighbors in the immediate area to shelter-in-place.

Police say they will provide updates when available.