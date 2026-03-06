UPDATE: Missing Appleton woman found dead, police say

UPDATE: Maureen Van Elzen has been located deceased, Appleton Police said in an update.

According to police, no further information will be released at this time.

The public is encouraged to contact Sgt. Joe Lidbury at (920) 832-5500 if they have information to help the investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: Police are searching for 64-year-old Maureen Van Elzen, who was last seen Monday leaving her home.

She is believed to be driving a dark purple 2009 Toyota Scion with Wisconsin license plate AVA6137.

According to police, Van Elzen has not been seen or heard from by her family since she left, and her absence is considered out of character.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Lidbury at the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

