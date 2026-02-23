UPDATE: Man cited for ice sculpture vandalism, apologizes to nonprofit

UPDATE: Appleton Police say a 21-year-old Appleton man was cited after vandalizing an Avenue of Ice Carvings display over the weekend.

Police say the man self-reported to the police station on Monday, and was cooperative with the investigation.

The 21-year-old, not named by police, was issued an ordinance summons for Damage to Property Prohibited, Appleton Ordinance 10-23, with a judgment of $389.50, according to police. The sculpture cost its sponsor $425 to be produced by a local artist.

Center for Suicide Awareness, the nonprofit responsible for the vandalized display, said the man apologized to their executive director.

"He expressed deep regret for his actions, shared that he was having a very difficult day, and personally wrote a letter to our Executive Director asking for forgiveness and offering to volunteer his time to make amends," said the nonprofit in a social media update.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A person of interest in a vandalism case that affected one of the displays in the Avenue of Ice Carvings turned themself in, according to police.

Over the weekend, one of the organizations involved in the event "Avenue of Ice Carvings" in downtown Appleton, Center for Suicide Awareness, reported their ice sculpture was vandalized.

"Last night, the beautiful heart sculpture we sponsored for the Avenue of Ice in Appleton Downtown was vandalized," the nonprofit stated on their official social media page.

Appleton Police was looking for a person of interest on Monday, referencing an incident that took place on early Sunday morning in the 200 block of W College Avenue.

The person of interest "self-reported" to the Appleton Police Department on Monday, police said.

Avenue of Ice Carvings returned this year to downtown Appleton with the theme "Things We Love About Wisconsin". The event, originally scheduled to begin last Friday, started on Saturday due to warm weather. The event features 26 sculptures along the downtown area. For more information, click here.