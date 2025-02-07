UPDATE: Kimberly standoff ends, one in custody

UPDATE: According to Fox Valley Metro Police, the active situation in Kimberly has been resolved.

Police say one is in custody. There is no further threat to the public from this incident at this point, FVMP says.

————

ORIGINAL REPORTING: A person believed to be armed with a weapon is barricaded inside a Kimberly home and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement, according to Fox Valley Metro Police.

The incident began before 11:00 a.m. Friday morning and is ongoing as of Friday afternoon. Police are urging those in nearby homes and businesses to continue to shelter in place.

The location is near Birch St. and Kimberly Ave. in Kimberly.

Law enforcement has an active tactical situation with a barricaded person who is believed to be armed with a weapon. Avoid area for your safety and so law enforcement can focus on resolving this situation peacefully. If you are currently inside a home or business in the immediate area continue to shelter in place. -Fox Valley Metro Police

______

Three Kimberly schools are on lockdown following an 'outside disturbance' nearby, according to the Kimberly Area School District.

The district said the soft lockdown began at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. The 4K Center, Mapleview Intermediate and Parkview are the schools affected.

The district said all students are safe and the schools are continuing with their regular schedule.

The Fox Valley Metro PD confirmed to NBC 26 that it is on the scene for an "ongoing situation."

A nearby coffeeshop also said on Facebook that it has been told to shelter in place.

We will update this story with any additional information.