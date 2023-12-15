Two Appleton families are left without a home after a duplex fire on Thursday.

The fire was mostly contained to the attic, but the estimated damage is still around $150,000.

I talked to one of the families who didn't want to go on camera but told me what happened.

I'm Olivia Acree, your Appleton neighborhood reporter. Two Appleton families are left without a home after a duplex fire Thursday. Earlier while I was at the scene, I talked to one of the families. They didn't want to talk about what happened on camera, but here’s what they told me.

They said if it wasn’t for a neighbor running over to tell them about the fire things could’ve been worse.

Appleton fire crews responded around 1 p.m. to smoke and flames coming from the Canary Street duplex attic.

“It extended to both sides of the duplex mainly into the attic space. Crews pulled ceiling, we put the fire out, ventilated. The report was that people were inside and there were pets inside,” said Captain Jason Lee from the Appleton fire department.

Two adults and two of their children were inside the home but were able to get out safely. Fire crews rescued a cat and a dog but there was still one cat unaccounted for.

But when I was at the scene, the people who lived there found their cat and were able to celebrate the small win.

Even though they said almost everything they own is gone, the things are replaceable and they’re glad no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.