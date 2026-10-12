Trout Museum of Art celebrates first year at new location

APPLETON (NBC 26) — In just one year, the Trout Museum of Art's new home in downtown Appleton has welcomed more than 45,000 visitors — a significant increase from its previous location and a milestone museum staff say reflects a growing interest in the arts across the Fox Cities.

But the growth goes beyond the number of people walking through its doors.

With more room for larger exhibitions, expanded programming and nearly 300 art classes offered each year, the new building is giving both artists and visitors opportunities that weren't possible in the museum's former space.

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Trout Museum of Art celebrates first year at new Appleton location

For Ashley Acker, the museum's marketing manager, the increase in attendance has been one of the biggest changes.

"That allowed over 45,000 people to come in our doors for the first year we were open, which is a huge, huge increase in people from our last building," Acker said.

The new museum was designed with art in mind, featuring 18-foot ceilings that allow it to accommodate larger works and exhibitions.

Billy Greene, the museum's development associate, said the difference has opened the door to new creative possibilities.

"We can do these large scale murals, which we could only really dream of in our old space," Greene said.

Those changes are also being noticed by visitors.

James Buck, a longtime Appleton resident who has experienced both the old and new locations, said the museum brings something special to the community.

"Having the Trout Museum here, gives me a feeling of a larger city, bringing in the art, something to enjoy," Buck said.

But museum staff say the impact of the new location isn't measured only by its size or attendance. It's also about who has the opportunity to experience what's inside.

Free admission has helped remove a financial barrier, allowing more people to explore the museum and its exhibits.

"Removing that financial barrier has allowed so many people to experience art in Appleton, and that's something we definitely want to continue," Acker said.

And that opportunity isn't going away anytime soon. Thanks to continued sponsorship from The Boldt Company, admission to the Trout Museum of Art will remain free through the end of 2027.