Third defendant convicted in Outagamie County child abuse case

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A third defendant has been convicted in a child abuse case in Outagamie County after a plea agreement was reached.

Savanna Lefever, 30, was in court Friday morning for a plea hearing, where she entered no-contest pleas to three charges — two counts of chronic neglect of a child and one count of false imprisonment.

Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Yadira Rein accepted the pleas and convicted the woman.

Lefever's charges stem from the hospitalization last August of a severely malnourished 14-year-old girl in Oneida. Authorities said she weighed just 35 pounds and suffered organ failure after being locked in a room and denied care for years.

Melissa Goodman, Walter Goodman and Kayla Stemler also were charged in connection with the case. Melissa Goodman and Kayla Stemler were convicted in May after reaching plea deals. Goodman was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Stemler got eight years. Meanwhile, Walter Goodman is still going through court proceedings after his defense raised a competency issue.

An all-day sentencing hearing was scheduled for Dec. 3.