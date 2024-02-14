The cost of love is high this Valentine’s Day

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Love may be priceless, but it’s coming at a cost this year.



Wilmar Chocolate in Appleton weighs in on customer turnout this season – they say it’s as busy as ever.

Appleton’s Flowerama compared Valentine’s Day to the Super Bowl for florists.

Costs may be up, but people are still spending on those they love.

Roses are red and prices are high, I’m your Appleton neighborhood reporter Olivia Acree at Wilmar chocolate where they tell me customer turnout is as strong as ever.

“Valentines' day, as a single day, is our busiest day of the year,” said Barb Hitt, Wilmar chocolatier.

For chocolatier Barb Hitt – today might as well be her Super Bowl.

“Production wise we do ramp up,” said Hitt. “Make chocolate, make candy, produce.”

While I was in the store, there was a steady stream of doorbells and transactions.

“I'm buying candy for my neighbor because I have the best neighbor ever,” said shopper Jean Lue.

Jean Lue says Wilmar's chocolate is special.

“So, you want to give the special candy,” said Lue.

No matter the price.

“One must on Valentine's Day,” said Lue.

The price which may be up since last year, since the cost of cocoa is reportedly at a 47 year high.

“We try and price our products to keep them reasonable and encourage customers to continue to come in,” said Hitt.

Over at Flowerama an increase in flower prices doesn’t seem to be keeping the customers away.

“There’s definitely a cost of inflation that we definitely feel,” said Sherry Steinhoff, Flowerama floral designer.

Floral designer Sherry Steinhoff said that earlier in the day they had a customer come in and spend more than $500 on two arrangements.

“This is kind of our Super Bowl,” said Steinhoff.

Even with flowers costing more and cocoa at a heartbreaking high, The National Retail Federation says spending on significant others is set to reach a record $14.2 billion this valentine’s day. While love may be priceless – this year it's coming at a cost.

“Our valentines day customers are typically men, and they tend to dash in and buy just about anything,” said Hitt.

However you are showing love today, NBC 26 wishes you a happy Valentine's Day.