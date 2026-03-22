Teens arrested for recklessly driving down West College Avenue

GRAND CHUTE — Before 1 a.m. Saturday, two teens were arrested in connection with a reckless driving incident, according to the Grand Chute Police Department.

The Police Department says they saw an 18-year-old male and a 19-year-old male driving recklessly through a parking lot in the 3700 block of W College Ave around 12:28 a.m.

The teens then left the parking lot and continued driving recklessly down the street, according to GCPD.

Deputies tried to pull the boys over, but the driver fled through a residential neighborhood.

GCPD later found the vehicle abandoned and stuck in the snow of someone's yard on South Timmers Lane.

The two boys then fled deputies on foot. One of them surrendered to the police, while the other was found– with the help of a K9 unit– hiding near a dumpster.

The driver was identified as the 18 year old, a man from Manawa. He was brought to Outagamie County Jail with recommended charges of fleeing an officer, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering safety and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, among other charges.

The passenger was identified as the 19 year old, a man from Mosinee. He was also brought to the Outagamie County Jail for resisting arrest, and he was cited for underage drinking.

No injuries were reported during the incident, according to GCPD.