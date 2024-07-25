Study finds Appleton is the fifth-most desirable city to live in America

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A new study has found Appleton is the fifth-most desirable city to live in the United States.

Real estate experts at AgentAdvice researched 11 metrics that contribute to an area's desirability, including:

Home size and prices

Rent and living costs

Average income

Crime rates per 100,000 people

Car crashes

Number of schools that rank among top schools across the U.S.

Things to do

Number of people who live within a half mile of a park

Researchers used these metrics to rank each city out of 100 points.

The study found Appleton is the fifth-most desirable city with a 60.02/100. Researchers found Appleton has 161 attractions listed on Tripadvisor, 21 top-ranking schools and low crime rates (163 per 100,000 people), and 68% of the population lives within half a mile of a park (the highest in the top 10).

Eau Claire is ranked #10 with a 58.93/100.

“Having a good home in a nice city is incredibly important," an AgentAdvice spokesperson said. "A comfortable and affordable house provides stability and peace of mind, while living in a vibrant city with access to quality healthcare, education, and job opportunities enhances overall well-being. Safe neighborhoods, cultural activities, and green spaces contribute to a higher quality of life, making it easier to thrive both personally and professionally. Ultimately, the right housing in the right city can significantly impact happiness and success."

The top 10 of America's most desirable cities, according to the study, are: