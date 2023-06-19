Street Music Night strikes a chord of generosity; raises funds for Feeding America

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Throughout the week, local musicians have been filling the air with melodies during lunch hour on College Avenue, all in support of Feeding America. The week-long musical extravaganza started the weekend off with Street Music Night.

Attendees and passerby were treated to an evening full of live music. Musicians, such as Tom Winch, were eager to contribute to the cause.

"It's a great cause, and I hope we collect lots of money," said Winch.

All the musicians had tip buckets stationed near their performances. Jessecca Miller from Feeding America revealed that the donations would not go into their own pockets.

"The really exciting part is that the musicians that perform donate their tips back to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin," said Miller.

For Darin Kath, a member of the band Kameo, giving back to the community is the driving force behind participating in Street Music Week.

"We care about that organization and the greater good," said Kath.

He believes that people crave opportunities to engage in community events.

"People want this; they want to participate in the events of the community. They want to hear happy music, and that's what we do—we play happy music,” said Kath.

Sandy Storch, representing Appleton Downtown Inc., expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support. Here’s what she said in a statement to NBC 26:

"We are excited by the number of people and families that came out to support our first Downtown Creates event of the season. Thank you to the performers and sponsors that made this such a successful event!" Sandy Storch, Appleton Downtown Inc.

While the final notes of Street Music Night still resonate in the city, Street Music Week is not quite over yet. On Saturday, the event will culminate with the Appleton Farmers Market.

“You can stop by Heid music and hear the wonderful musicians once again and get your last donations into support Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin,” said Miller.