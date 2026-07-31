Storm recovery assistance hub to open in Appleton next week

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A storm recovery assistance hub will open next week in Appleton for Fox Cities residents impacted by the tornado that struck the area July 27.

The Multiagency Resource Center will connect residents with recovery assistance, support services and referrals from local agencies, nonprofits and community partners. Representatives will help individuals and families with immediate needs and recovery planning.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the Mary Beth Nienhaus Activity Center, 3000 E. College Ave., Suite B, in Appleton.

The resource center is open to all Fox Cities residents affected by the storm.

