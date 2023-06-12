State baseball tournament and Street Music Week bring excitement to the Fox Cities

APPLLETON (NBC 26) — This week, Appleton is buzzing with excitement as two major events, the state baseball tournament and Street Music Week, take center stage in the community. Both events are drawing large crowds and display some of what the Fox Cities has to offer.

The state baseball tournament, a long-standing tradition in Appleton, is set to thrill baseball fans from across Wisconsin. Rob Zerjav, President and CEO of the Timber Rattlers, expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the tournament once again.

"We really believe that the baseball state tournament belongs here in Appleton. We've been hosting it for so many years and are just excited to have it back," said Zerjav.

The Timber Rattlers and the Fox Cities Stadium are ready to welcome an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 attendees over the tournament. The Fox Cities Visitor Bureau estimated that 250 to 300 hotel rooms will be filled with Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association visitors.

Maddie Jack, Fox Cities Visitors Bureau Marketing & Communications Manager, highlighted the positive effects of such events.

"When we get into events season, we see some really good economic impact out of that. If people are staying overnight, we always encourage them to get out into our downtowns to dine local, to shop local, really just to explore all of the things we have here in the Fox Cities," said Jack.

In addition to the state baseball tournament, Appleton residents and visitors can enjoy Street Music Week on College Avenue. Local musicians, including talented young performers like 10-year-old Hazel Ojaniemi, will be playing their hearts out during lunch hour all week long, accepting donations for Feeding America.

Hazel has been participating in Summer Music Week for four years and was excited to be playing the piano to support the cause. When asked about her passion for the event,

"I am hoping that I am going to keep playing piano and keep raising money for Feeding America," said Ojaniemi.

Bruce Koestner, a full-time musician and Hazel's piano teacher, told us the importance of involving students in Street Music Week.

"I like to get my students involved in the playing of Street Music Week; it gives them a chance to perform too," said Koestner.

Hazel's dedication to improving her skills and contributing to a worthy cause has earned her the admiration of her teacher.

"Hazel has improved greatly. She's just a wonderful kid to work with," said Koestner.

Both the state baseball tournament and Street Music Week are set to continue until Friday, ensuring that residents and visitors alike have time to enjoy these events.