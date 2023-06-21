Starting the conversation and spreading awareness; a coffee shop’s efforts against overdose

APPLETON (NBC 26) — ACOCA Coffee, a Downtown Appleton staple, recently made an addition to their storefront that has less to do with coffee, and more to do with community.

“I want to be properly prepared,” said Nathan Milker, ACOCA Coffee general manager.

ACOCA partnered with other community organizations to obtain an O.A.K. box: an overdose aid kit. The box holds Narcan, fentanyl test strips, and other resources that would be useful during the time of an overdose.

Milker says this was important to them as safety and community are two of their top priorities.

“As a part of the community here in Appleton we've always strived to be a place that could provide a safe and welcoming space,” said Milker.

For Milker, part of being a safe and welcoming space is having an O.A.K. box.

“I think that we're finally turning a page with overdose so we can realistically talk about it,” said Milker.

It was all about starting the conversation and spreading awareness.

“It allows for the awareness to the community and allows them to know that there are ways to deal with it that doesn't end with, unfortunately, in a death,” explained Milker.

Chris Tarmann is part of the Winnebago County Overdose Fatality Review Team. He told us that in 2022, there were 37 overdose deaths just in Winnebago County.

“I love that people are getting resources out there. I love that people are starting to understand that this does impact them, even if they don't think it does,” said Tarmann.

Milker and ACOCA agree.

“Overdoses are a real thing. It's really affecting our community. And we need to be aware that this is what's actually happening,” said Milker.

ACOCA is the first business in Appleton to install an O.A.K. box. Although it’s only been up for a day, Milker told us that people have commended their efforts against overdose.

“Oh, everyone that we've mentioned this to, they thought it was a good idea and usually follows up with there should be more of these accessible in the city here,” said Milker.

The O.A.K. box creator says the long-term goal is for every business with a defibrillator to have one too.