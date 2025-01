APPLETON (NBC 26) — St. Francis Xavier Catholic School System has appointed a new President.

The school system emailed parents to inform them that they had hired Terrence 'Terry' Tyrrell. He most recently served as President of Catholic Central High School in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

According to the email Tyrrell has over 27 years of experience in Catholic education.

Terry Tyrrell will officially start as Xavier's new president on July 1, 2025.