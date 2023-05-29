Spreading awareness, strength: Chance Van Stippen’s brain cancer story

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The month of May is Brain Tumor Awareness Month. One Northeast Wisconsin family is using their story to spread awareness for a cause that hits close to home.

NBC 26 has sat down with the Van Stippens before to hear about their journey with cancer. However, this time they have good news to share.

The Van Stippen family went through a series of life-altering changes in 2022. First, their 13-year-old son Chance was diagnosed with brain cancer.

“He ended up in the hospital in September, and they found a mass in his brain,” said Shayla Van Stippen, Chance’s mom.

When they thought things couldn't possibly get worse, they had a devastating house fire.

“...lost everything we’ve ever had,” said Shayla.

Still, the Van Stippen family remains strong. Especially Chance.

“We will beat this cancer…. I’ll stomp cancer out,” Chance said.

Recently the Van Stippens received good news in regard to Chance's brain cancer.

“There was another tumor growing, but that one is completely gone, and my main tumor is even smaller,” said Chance.

They told us that although this isn't a community they ever thought they would have, they've found strength and inspiration in their newfound community.

“It’s comforting… means a lot to us,” said Shayla.

Their newfound community is inspired by Chance's strength as well.

“One message he gets constantly is he inspires a lot of people,” said Shayla.

With the good news on their mind, the Van Stippens have made it a goal to accomplish many of Chance’s “firsts.”

They just took their Make-a-Wish trip to Florida and saw the ocean for the first time, rode a roller coaster for the first time, and now it's time to start thinking about the next stop on Chance's journey: High school.

Chance is a little nervous for high school, but he was assured by his mother that with his strength, everything will be all right.

“I don't really know where he gets it. Honestly, he's a very optimistic person. Sometimes the only source of strength I get is through him,” said Shayla.

As always, they are holding out hope for their Chance to get through this. Shayla told NBC 26 that they enjoy working with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

They also have two GoFundMe’s: One for Chance’s treatment and another for the loss of their home.