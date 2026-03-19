Spectrum office in Appleton to close and lay off 313 workers

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A Spectrum telecommunications center in Appleton is closing, resulting in the layoff of 313 employees, according to a notice filed with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

Charter Communications, the company that owns and operates Spectrum, announced the decision Tuesday, citing compliance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act.

The impacted jobs include customer service representatives, technical specialists, recruiters, human resources staff, training managers, maintenance coordinators and executives.

Charter said none of the affected employees are represented by a union and the company does not offer “bumping rights,” meaning workers may not displace others based on seniority.

The closure will take effect in late May and is expected to be permanent.

According to a spokesperson for Spectrum, employees will have to option to relocate and and transition in their current role to one of their other locations, such as the Fond du Lac call center.

"Any employee who does not have a new position by May 21 will be eligible for comprehensive severance benefits," Spectrum added.