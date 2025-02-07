Some Kimberly schools on soft lockdown due to 'outside disturbance'

KIMBERLY (NBC 26) — Three Kimberly schools are on lockdown following an 'outside disturbance' nearby, according to the Kimberly Area School District.

The district said the soft lockdown began at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning. The 4K Center, Mapleview Intermediate and Parkview are the schools affected.

The district said all students are safe and the schools are continuing with their regular schedule.

The Fox Valley Metro PD confirmed to NBC 26 that it is on the scene for an "ongoing situation."

A nearby coffeeshop also said on Facebook that it has been told to shelter in place.

We will update this story with any additional information.