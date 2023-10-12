Soaring into the future: Appleton Flight Center celebrates 10 years of innovation

Appleton International Airport has a separate facility for private airfield service called the Appleton Flight Center.

The flight center is a public building that is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month.

In 10 years, the center has garnered recognition for its innovation, and Airport Director Abe Weber says there is more innovation in its future.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Darby McCarthy in Appleton where the Appleton Flight Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary. That's 10 years of private airfield service to tens of thousands of travelers annually.

The Appleton Flight Center is separate from the nearby commercial terminal, and according to Airport Director Abe Weber, it has doubled in annual revenue from $2 million to $4 million in its first 10 years.

Weber says the addition of the flight center has allowed growth for the commercial terminal as well as general aviation.

He also says there is more innovation in the center's future.

“We're looking at working into design for a microgrid, additional solar panels, and then EV chargers to support our customers' needs and requests. We're looking at growth and development from new hangar buildings as well. As you know, additional facilities inside, and amenities inside, the Appleton Flight Center. And then the last piece, you know, working with our staff to really refocus ourselves on our customer experience and how do we continually improve and elevate that.”

The architecture, structure, and building systems all contribute to another of the center's main features: its LEED Platinum certification.

The flight center also boasts that it has met the goals for net zero energy buildings. This means the building provides as much renewable energy as it consumes in a calendar year.