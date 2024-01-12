Snow day sledding; Appleton students show me how it’s done

Appleton Area School district students had a snow day today.

I headed to an Appleton park to see how students were spending the time off.

With the help of some AASD students, I went sledding for the first time!

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm Olivia Acree, your Appleton neighborhood reporter giving you a look at how our neighbors are spending their snow day. Okay 3 2 1 go!

"Yay,” said London, an Appleton student.

Reggie, London, and Marchael spent their day going down...

“Hold on,” said London.

And up...

“Run,” said London

The hill at Appleton Memorial Park.

“Over here,” said London.

They weren’t letting anything get in the way of their snow day, especially not the cold weather.

“Oh, I'm perfect, I'm comfy. I would wear a t-shirt and shorts out in this weather,” said Reggie, London, & Marchael, Appleton students.

But the weather wasn’t the best part of their day.

“Going together, yeah, that was really fun,” said Reggie, London, & Marchael.

I wanted to get in on the fun.

If you can believe it, I've never been sledding so I'm with London and we are going to hit it for my first time. Stay safe and enjoy the snow day!