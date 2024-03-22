Snow could stop travelers from reaching their spring break destinations

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Spring break travel has been moving in full force at Appleton International Airport. I caught up with travelers about where they’re headed to escape the March snow.



Snow caused travelers at ATW to experience delays leading to missed connections.

They're staying hopeful about reaching their spring break destinations.

ATW expects March to be the busiest month in the airport's history and are prepared for over 100,000 travelers.

Thousands of people have packed their bags and are flying out of the March snow. I’m your Appleton neighborhood reporter Olivia Acree at the airport hearing what spring break travel looks like for our neighbors.

Whether it’s to...

“Scotland,” said traveler Adam Thon.

Or...

“Sydney, Australia,” said travelers, Jennifer Flenz & Jessica Hahn.

Travelers at ATW are ready to fly out of the snow and into the sun.

“It’s been a year and a half since I've been in an airport,” said Flenz.

Crews at ATW have worked night and day to clear the runways, but travelers are still facing delays.

“Turns out they had a four-hour delay could be even longer so it’s looking pretty unfortunate,” said Thon.

Adam Thon is trying to get to Scotland with his family.

“I’m looking forward to seeing all the castles, the highland, the bagpipes,” said Thon.

But luck might not be on his side.

“It’s looking like we might not make it,” said Thon.

Travelers Jennifer Flenz and Jessica Hahn were delayed but their airline rebooked them easily.

“They rebooked us right away. We just get to Sydney two hours later,” said Flenz.

Hollie Foley at ATW expects 100,000 travelers flying in and out of the airport this March.

“We are hoping to have our record month of travelers in ATW history,” said Hollie Foley, Appleton International Airport.

That’s 8.5% more than last year.

“A lot of people want to escape the cold weather here in Northeast Wisconsin and get somewhere warm, so the flights are definitely more full than usual,” said Foley.

More travelers, and Foley says airlines added flights for the spring break season.

“We’ve definitely seen an influx in people going to those warm weather destinations such as Arizona, Florida,” said Foley.

And Foley says they don’t expect the high travel numbers to slow down until early April. ATW says the best way to check for delays or cancellations is through the airline that you’re flying with.