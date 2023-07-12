Six firearms detected at ATW this year; TSA highlights security in air travel.

APPLETON (NBC 26) — When it comes to flying out of airports like Austin Straubel or Appleton International, travelers can often expect a short security process.

Julia Nackers, a frequent flyer at Appleton International, attests to this.

"We get in and out faster. I don't have to wait in line for security and stuff like that an hour in advance,” said Nackers.

However, despite the relative ease of passing through security, these smaller airports still face some of the same issues as major airports.

One issue is the presence of firearms being brought into security checkpoints. The Transportation Security Administration plays a crucial role in preventing passengers from bringing firearms onto flights. TSA regional spokesperson, Jessica Maylee, emphasizes their commitment to training staff to detect and handle such situations.

“We have measures in place, again, to make sure that we're catching these weapons, to make sure our staff is trained properly and how to deal with them when they do detect them," Mayle said. "So, I hope people do feel safe and know that TSA is prepared when these issues happen.”

When a firearm is detected, Maylee explains that local law enforcement is called in to assess the situation and determine if there are any criminal consequences. In addition to potential legal repercussions, travelers who attempt to bring firearms onto planes may face fines, which can reach up to $15,000.

Factors such as whether the gun was loaded, if the individual is a repeat offender, or if the firearm was "artfully concealed" all play a role in determining the amount of the fine.

“Usually people say, ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot I had that in my bag,” Mayle said.

Regardless of intent, Mayle stresses the danger of such incidents.

“Overwhelmingly, these guns are loaded. And this is an airport environment with a lot of people standing around. We just don't want to introduce that risk,” said Mayle.

So far in 2023, the Appleton Airport has already detected six firearms at the security checkpoints. This is a significant increase compared to the previous year, when only two firearms were detected throughout the entire year.

While traveling with a firearm is not prohibited, Maylee urges travelers to adhere to proper guidelines and procedures when doing so. It is crucial for individuals to plan ahead, educate themselves on the necessary steps to transport firearms safely, and follow all regulations and requirements. You can find more information about what you can bring through security through TSA.