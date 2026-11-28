APPLETON (NBC 26) — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating an 84-year-old Appleton man who has memory issues.

A Wisconsin Silver Alert has been issued for James Robert Pralat, who left his home in Appleton and initially traveled southbound on U.S. Highway 41. They say he may be confused about where he was going.

According to the alert, Pralat was last reported traveling northbound on Appleton Avenue near Fussville at 12:19 p.m. Saturday.

Pralat is believed to be driving a red 2007 Ford Ranger with Wisconsin license plate JH6730. Authorities did not provide a description of the clothing he was last seen wearing.

Pralat is described as:



Age: 84

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 175 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Anyone with information about Pralat's whereabouts is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

Updates may also be available through the Wisconsin Silver Alert Facebook page.