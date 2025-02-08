Shear Images by Carla in Appleton empowers the community through hair and mentorship

Shear Images by Carla in Appleton is a family-run salon where hairstyling meets community empowerment.

Owner Carla Manns and daughter Allayah provide specialized hair care while mentoring young African American girls through the Little Sisters group.

Beyond haircuts and styling, Carla has created her own product line to meet the needs of diverse hair textures in the Fox Valley.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

APPLETON, WI — At Shear Images by Carla, hairstyling is about more than just hair. It’s about confidence, culture, and community.

For more than a decade, Carla Manns has been a business owner in Appleton, turning her passion into a thriving business. Now, she shares that success with her daughter, Allayah Manns, who works alongside her.

“It’s not just about getting a haircut, it’s not just about highlighting, it’s not just about coloring—it’s about anything,” said Allayah Manns, a hairstylist at Shear Images.

That “anything” goes beyond styling. Seeing a need for more beauty products tailored to diverse hair textures in the Fox Valley, Carla Manns took matters into her own hands.

“In this area, they didn’t have a lot of beauty products for our hair type, so I created my own product line,” she said.

Hairdressing runs in the family. Ladora Coleman, Manns’ mother, was a hairstylist in Milwaukee, paving the way for future generations including Allayah.

“Working with her is very rewarding. I get a chance to see her grow… I also get a chance to help her in her development,” Carla Manns said.

For Allayah, it’s about more than just learning the trade. It’s about the guidance she receives every day.

“Having someone who truly cares about my work ethic, about who I am as a woman… she teaches me everything,” she said.

Carla Manns’ impact extends far beyond her salon and her daughter. She founded Little Sisters, a mentorship group for African American girls ages 5 to 18, to create a safe space for discussions and support.

“We meet once a month and just talk about being African American in this area,” she said.

For Allayah, the group is about more than just conversation. It’s about connection.

“I’m able to speak with them… into their lives… into whatever things that they’re going through. So for me, it’s more than just about how you look and what you’re coming in thinking you look like,” she said.

The next Little Sisters meeting will be held on March 2 at the Appleton Sanctuary.