Secretary Buttigieg campaigns for Vice President Harris in the Fox Valley

Hundreds of voters attend Appleton Beer Company to rally with Pete Buttigieg

Appleton, WI — Pete Buttigieg campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris across the Fox Valley on Saturday, making a notable stop at the Appleton Beer Factory. He urged voters to stay motivated as the election day approaches, emphasizing the importance of grassroots efforts.

"We really need you to stay motivated and come through these next ten days, and I know that you will," Buttigieg said to a crowd of hundreds gathered at the brewery.

With only ten days until the election, Buttigieg called on attendees to help spread the word for the Harris-Walz campaign. One local voter shared their efforts: "I had 31 doors so far that we've knocked today."

Buttigieg addressed several key issues during his speech, including reproductive rights and gun control. He also contrasted the two presidential candidates, urging voters to reject what he termed "Trumpism."

"A vote for Kamala Harris is a vote to put 'Trumpism' in the rearview mirror, have a normal Republican Party again, and not have politics punching you in the face every time you turn on the news. Wouldn't that be nice?" he said.

In addition to Appleton, Buttigieg made campaign stops in Green Bay, Oshkosh, and Fond du Lac. He plans to continue campaigning in battleground states as the election nears.

