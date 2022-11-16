Safe driving tips for snowy weather

APPLETON — The snow has officially returned to northeast Wisconsin, bringing with it many new challenges for drivers. While many drivers have been dealing with winter weather their whole lives, some are facing snowy and icy conditions for the first time. Whether it’s your first or 50th winter driving though, it’s always good to be reminded of the dangers winter weather can bring, and how to deal with them.

For some young drivers, the safest path is to just avoid driving in bad weather whenever possible.

“I try not to drive around too much during the winter weather, since it’s definitely more dangerous," said Lawrence University student Leonard Fesemyer.

"Ideally I’ll walk to where I need to be if possible, or if I have my snow tires I’ll use my bicycle.” he continued.

For those who do drive in the ice and snow, Gary Lemons says the biggest key to avoiding problems, is taking your time.

“Capitol letters, slow down," he said. "Don’t be in a hurry, beat a problem ahead of time before it presents itself.”

For drivers who do lose control of the car due to wintery conditions, Lemons offered the following advice.

"You want to avoid locking up that car by heavy breaking," he said. "Steer for control first, if it’s sliding slightly to your right, you want to steer in the direction of that skid, slightly right on that steering wheel… anything more than that, you can go into a spin out."

