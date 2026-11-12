APPLETON (NBC 26) — The latest inflation numbers show prices are still climbing, but for Fox Cities shoppers, the impact goes beyond percentages. It's showing up in grocery carts, family meals and the decisions people make at checkout.

For Rebecca Zickert, even one of her go-to budget-friendly meals is becoming harder to afford.

"It's at least doubled from what it used to be," Zickert said, referring to ground beef. "So my go-to now is not always an option."

Ground beef was once something she says she could rely on when money was tight. Now, she says the rising cost of meat has her considering a major change to the way her family eats.

"Looking more at being vegetarian, just because the price of meat is so expensive that it's hard to make a meal for a family," Zickert said.

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Rising grocery prices force Fox Cities shoppers to make tough choices as inflation continues

What the latest inflation numbers show

According to the latest Consumer Price Index report, overall consumer prices increased 0.4% in October 2026, compared with a 0.6% increase in September.

Grocery prices also rose 0.4% in October, following a slight decline the month before.

Several food categories saw increases, including:



Beef prices: Up 0.9%

Fruits and vegetables: Up 0.6%

Dairy products: Up 0.6%

Snacks: Up 1%

While the monthly inflation rate slowed, prices are still increasing.

Mark Huffman, a reporter with ConsumerAffairs, estimates annual inflation is running around 3.5%, above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

"The Federal Reserve's target is 2%, and we haven't been there in about five or six years," Huffman said.

An official year-over-year inflation rate for October was unavailable because the federal government did not collect the necessary survey data during the October 2025 government shutdown.

Why grocery prices could be rising

Huffman believes higher transportation costs, particularly diesel fuel, could be contributing to rising grocery prices.

"My theory is that we're finally seeing the full effects of $6 a gallon diesel fuel," Huffman said.

"Previously, the food industry has shielded us from some of that, they can no longer do that. They're having to pass on these higher costs."

Huffman explained that grocery stores depend on tractor-trailers to transport food, meaning higher fuel expenses can eventually reach consumers.

He said diesel fuel costs about $2 more per gallon than they previously did.

For shoppers, those increases can make an already expensive grocery trip even more challenging.

Fox Cities shoppers search for ways to save

Ken Anderson knows the importance of making every dollar count.

After losing his home in the Fox Valley tornado, Anderson has been staying with someone else while working toward purchasing another home.

Despite the challenges, he and his wife continue prioritizing healthy foods, including organic products, even when those items cost more.

"We're always looking for something on sale," Anderson said. "Always looking for a bargain. Sometimes we find them, sometimes we don't."

For Anderson, finding affordable groceries means balancing price with the quality of food he and his wife want to eat.

But for some families, even shopping sales and cutting back on certain products isn't enough.

Food pantries see growing demand

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin says its partner food pantries are seeing attendance increases of 30% to 40%, with many people seeking assistance for the first time.

Josh Hernday, senior grants manager for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, says families don't always need long-term assistance. Sometimes, they simply need help stretching their grocery budgets until their next paycheck.

"It may be that their budget only gets, you know, somebody's budget gets them three out of the four weeks of the month, and they just need a little extra help to get to the end of the month," Hernday said.

The growing demand highlights how rising food costs can affect households already balancing expenses such as housing, transportation and utilities.

As the holiday season approaches, those pressures can become even more noticeable, especially for families preparing larger meals or hosting gatherings.

For shoppers like Zickert and Anderson, rising grocery costs mean reconsidering familiar purchases, searching for deals and making adjustments wherever possible.

And while the latest inflation report provides a snapshot of where prices stand, it's the everyday decisions Fox Cities shoppers are making that tell the bigger story.