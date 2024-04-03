Republicans gather in Appleton for election night; how are they feeling about the primary?

APPLETON (NBC 26) — We were at the Outagamie County Republican Party watch party during the Republican Primary getting the opinions of many partygoers.



The Outagamie County Republicans Party met at 10th Lane in Appleton to watch election day's results.

We talked with many of the party goers with most saying they hope Trump wins the nomination.

Even yet, some held out for other candidates, with Nikki Haley being the most popular in the rest of the field.

Former President Donald trump is the favorite and ahead in the race.

"If Trump is our nominee, we will be voting for him, yes,” said Pam van Handel, chair of the Outagamie County Republican Party.

"He is a man who is going to correct a lot of the tyranny that we are in today,” said Gary Harens.

Nikki Haley and a few other candidates are still drawing support.

"I did vote in the primary and I did not vote for trump,” Dawn Leiser said.

"My original vote was for Haley,” said Chad Cooke.

Regardless of who gets the nomination, everyone we talked to says they will be voting for the republican candidate in the presidential election.