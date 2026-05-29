Report: Appleton ranked best place to live in Wisconsin

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A U.S. News and World Report placed Appleton at the very top of best places to live in the state of Wisconsin.

According to the report, Appleton is the best place to live in Wisconsin, followed by Waukesha and Eau Claire.

The report lists Appleton's median monthly rent at $878, with the median home value at $241,171 and the median household income at just over $80,000.

The full list of 14 best places to live in Wisconsin, according to U.S. News, is below:

1. Appleton

2. Waukesha

3. Eau Claire

4. Janesville

5. Oshkosh

6. Sheboygan

7. Kenosha

8. Wausau

9. Madison

10. Green Bay

11. Fond du Lac

12. Racine

13. La Crosse

14. Milwaukee

To read more about the study, click here.