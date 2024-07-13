Recovering from the rain: local leaders say governor's emergency declaration can help with flood relief

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for several northeast Wisconsin counties still recovering from flooding last week: Outagamie County, Winnebago County, Calumet County, and Waupaca County.

The state of emergency aims to help the affected counties access resources for flood relief.

The order is for Outagamie County, Winnebago County, Calumet County, and Waupaca County.

Video shows how local leaders feel about the declaration.

The executive order directs all state agencies to assist the affected counties and calls on the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in recovery where the state adjutant general deems necessary.

Katie Rousonelos, public information officer with Wisconsin Emergency Management, said the order could help communities access badly needed resources.

"It kind of helps cut through the process a little bit faster than what it would be without having that order in effect," Rousonelos said.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said this will open up the possibility for the county to get resources from FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He said the majority of flooding damage is in Appleton, but other communities could also see resources from the order.

"We want to make sure that we're taking advantage of any and all resources," Nelson said.

Neighbors in Appleton and Manawa had to evacuate as a result of the July 5 flooding, and heavy rain also led to a dam embankment breach in Manawa.

Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford told me more resources are needed in the city.

"As a local municipality, we don't have disaster relief funding, most don't, and so we're hoping that this will unlock some additional resources," Woodford said.

Mayor Woodford said the city’s infrastructure sustained fairly minimal damage from the flooding, but resources are needed to support homeowners.

"My concern right now is that we have a number of homeowners in the city of Appleton who have experienced losses as a result of their basements being inundated with water, who don't have insurance coverage for that," Woodford said.

Officials said that municipalities are currently reviewing the executive order and communicating with state and federal agencies, so it is still uncertain when relief will become available.

