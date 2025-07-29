Rays trade Appleton native Danny Jansen to Brewers

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran catcher Danny Jansen was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to his hometown Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night for minor league infielder Jadher Areinamo.

Jansen was in Tampa Bay’s original lineup against the New York Yankees but got pulled about 45 minutes before the first pitch. The trade was announced shortly after the Rays ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

Jansen said he found out about the deal after meeting with manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

“I was getting ready to play the game, and I understand that side of baseball,” said Jansen, in his eighth major league season. “Just grateful for the time spent here with the guys.”

Tampa Bay signed Jansen to an $8.5 million, one-year contract on Dec. 13. He batted .204 with 11 homers and 29 RBIs in 73 games for the Rays, who also sent cash to the Brewers as part of the deal.

“He’s a leader. He’s a hitter. He’s been in big games. I’ve gotten great reports,” Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy said after his team's 8-4 victory at home over the Chicago Cubs.

Brewers catcher Eric Haase was designated for assignment to clear a roster spot for Jansen.

“It’s a hard day for the Brewers in some ways because Eric Haase for two years has been an incredible team member. When he plays, he helps us win. Anytime we subtract a guy who’s been a leader in that clubhouse, too, it’s a really tough day," Murphy said. “I don’t know Danny Jansen. I know his reputation. I know he’s a great player. And I trust our front office. I just do. They’re trying to make upgrades in every little area they can.”

The 30-year-old Jansen grew up in Appleton, Wisconsin. He is joining the NL Central leaders to serve as a backup to William Conteras, who is playing through a fractured finger. Conteras is hitting .245 with six homers and 42 RBIs in 100 games.

“I don’t live too far,” Jansen said. “That’s going to be something that my wife and I had never experienced.”

Jansen was moved right around the MLB trade deadline for the second straight season.

Toronto dealt him to Boston on July 24, 2024, and he wound up making baseball history by playing for both teams in a game at Fenway Park that got suspended June 26 and resumed two months later.

“Having gone through a trade last year will probably make this process a little bit easier for me, going into a team as a catcher learning pitchers and all that,” Jansen said. “So, looking forward to the challenge and task at hand with that. I think having a little bit of experience helps.”

Areinamo, 21, was batting .297 with 11 homers, 51 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 94 games for Class A Wisconsin of the Midwest League. He has started at third base, shortstop and second base.

Last season, Areinamo hit .301 with 30 doubles in 110 games for Wisconsin and won the Midwest League batting crown. He was rated the No. 10 prospect in Milwaukee's system by Baseball America and No. 24 by MLB.com.

The Rays are 8-18 in their last 26 games following a 25-9 stretch from May 20 to June 26. Tampa Bay is 2 1/2 games back of the final wild-card spot in the American League.

AP freelance reporter Rich Rovito in Milwaukee contributed to this report.