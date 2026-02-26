Proposed Turning Point USA chapter at Lawrence University sparks student referendum

APPLETON (NBC 26) — A proposed Turning Point USA chapter at Lawrence University in Appleton is drawing pushback from students, including a petition and a student referendum.

Senior Zach Currier is seeking official campus recognition for the chapter of Turning Point USA, an organization founded by political activist Charlie Kirk. Recognition would also make the group eligible for campus funding, though Currier said that is not his primary goal.

"We don't want any of the money. We just want a place on campus… We want to book a room and hold events on campus," Currier said.

Currier said the effort follows years of feeling conservative voices have been limited on campus.

"There are people like myself… who haven't had a chance for their opinions to be heard," Currier said.

The proposal quickly drew a student petition and a referendum, the latter of which caught Currier off guard.

"The petition I wasn't surprised by it… The referendum caught me off guard," Currier said.

Students on campus expressed a range of views on the proposed club. First-year student Susanna Good said she does not believe the group belongs at Lawrence.

"This isn't the space for it .... I don't think we need that sort of club on campus," Good said.

Fellow student Nason Lancina, a senior, raised concerns about where student money could go.

"I don't want my tuition money to be going to a club that is so focused on hate," Lancina said.

First-year student Andrew Quam said he believes there is a way to accommodate all students.

"I believe even with the values that they hold, they still reserve the right to meet on campus," Quam said.

The referendum did not receive enough student response to force a formal vote by the Lawrence University Community Council. The future of the proposed chapter remains uncertain.

