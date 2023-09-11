Primrose Retirement Communities thanks first responders on 9/11

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Primrose retirement communities hosted several members of the Appleton Police Department and other first responders for a free lunch on September 11th as a way of saying thanks.

Primrose's Nursing Director Cathy Vertz explains the event was part of Assisted Living Week, and says about 20 first responders turned out for the lunch.

She says Primrose felt it was important to honor first responders on 9/11 and make sure they feel appreciated.

“My message to first responders is just to keep being awesome," said Vertz, "you’re so valued in the community, sometimes [first responders], especially police department, don’t get that recognition. They need to know that they’re valued.”

Vertz says she feels a little more secure knowing that, should another attack like 9/11 happen, Wisconsin's first responders will be there to keep people safe.