Police standoff ends with dramatic arrest in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — After roughly six hours...a dangerous standoff in Kaukauna ended with a dramatic arrest Thursday morning.

Police said the incident began when officers approached the 42-year-old suspect—who they say had a felony warrant—around 3:00 am. According to police, the man then took off in his truck, which led to a pursuit that ended when police punctured his tires, and surrounded the vehicle.

About a dozen officers arrived on the scene—many with assault-style weapons and at least one canine—and shut down the surrounding stretches of highway.

At around 10:15, police convinced the driver to come out of his vehicle, but as he began to go to the ground, he suddenly turned and started running. At that point, police said "less-lethal force was deployed," and officers were able to subdue and arrest the suspect several yards away.

Josh Acker was one of several neighborhood residents who came out to watch as the incident unfolded on a stretch of County Highway CE mere yards from their homes, and detailed the pre-dawn moments when officers first surrounded the suspect.

“I was standing on the sidewalk there and I could see a truck trying to back up, trying to go forward," he said, "that’s probably when they got his tires flat from the spike strips.”

Another neighbor, Tami Witzke, says she saw the whole standoff unfold from her house, and was concerned for the safety of her three young children.

“It was pretty scary not knowing the extent of it…" Witzke said, "...but I just kept my kids away from the window as much as I could.”

Police said they considered the suspect "Armed and Dangerous" and searched his truck after he was arrested, but did not say whether they found anything in it.

The scene is now cleared and the highway reopened, but police have not yet released the suspect's name. NBC 26 reached out to law enforcement for comment, has not received any response.