Police: Son kills father in Appleton shooting

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police say a man is dead and another is in custody in connection to a Sunday morning shooting.

NBC 26 has confirmed with authorities that the accused shooter is the son of the victim.

According to a media release sent Monday, officers found a man with gunshot wounds when responding to an early-morning call in the 1800 block of South Sanders Street.

Life saving measures were taken, but the man, later identified as Daniel Juedes Sr. from Appleton, was dead on the scene.

Gregory Juedes of Kaukauna was arrested Sunday morning in connection to this shooting. Juedes is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on charges of first-degree intentional homicide, running from police and resisting and obstructing an officer, according to the Appleton Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing, NBC 26 will provide updates as they become available.