Police received 911 call during Xavier High School fire drill; no threat found

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police didn't find any safety concerns at Xavier High School after a 911 call during a fire drill reported an active threat.

The high school was running a routine fire drill at around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the Outagamie County Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the school's location shortly after the drill began. The caller indicated that there was an active threat in the school.

Several Appleton Police Department officers immediately responded and began clearing the building within minutes. No threat was located.

While police were securing the school, some students remained in the building and sheltered in place.

"At this time, the Appleton Police Department remains on scene working in conjunction with Xavier High School administration regarding any additional follow-through considerations needed," police said in a statement.

This incident is still being actively investigated. No safety concerns have been identified.