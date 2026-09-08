Police looking for missing 2-year-old in Appleton

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Authorities in Appleton are searching for missing 2-year-old Egypt Burgin, according to the Appleton Police Department.

Police said the child was last seen wearing a pink-and-purple outfit with an adult male known to the child. The man was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

Police said the case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Residents are asked not to approach or attempt contact with the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.