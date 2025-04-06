Police investigate motorized bike and car crash, one seriously injured

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police say they're investigating a crash between a motorized bicycle and a car on Saturday night that left one person seriously injured.

An officer stopped a group of people riding motorized bikes in traffic recklessly near East College Avenue and Appleton Street at 8:37 p.m., police say.

Police say while officers tried to identify and interview the group, one person took off on their bike and was hit by a passing vehicle.

That person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police say.