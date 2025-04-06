Watch Now
Police investigate motorized bike and car crash, one seriously injured

Appleton police say they stopped a group of people riding motorized bikes in traffic on Saturday night. One person, they say, rode away and was hit by a car.
APPLETON (NBC 26) — Appleton Police say they're investigating a crash between a motorized bicycle and a car on Saturday night that left one person seriously injured.

An officer stopped a group of people riding motorized bikes in traffic recklessly near East College Avenue and Appleton Street at 8:37 p.m., police say.

Police say while officers tried to identify and interview the group, one person took off on their bike and was hit by a passing vehicle.

That person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators, police say.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
