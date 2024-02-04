Police arrest one person related to an Appleton disturbance with a weapon

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police responded to reports of an individual with an edged weapon threatening people at a Kwik Trip near the intersection of Richmond Street and Franklin Street.

Police say Officers found the person, who reached for something on his waistband when confronted, subdued them, and recovered the described edged weapon.

Due to erratic behavior and attempts to self-harm, emergency medical services were called, and the individual was taken to a local hospital.

According to the press release, the person will face criminal charges referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office, following the incident.