Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodAppleton

Actions

Police arrest one person related to an Appleton disturbance with a weapon

Police arrest one person related to an Appleton disturbance with a weapon
Noah Cornelius
Police arrest one person related to an Appleton disturbance with a weapon
Police arrest one person related to an Appleton disturbance with a weapon
Posted at 9:21 PM, Feb 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-03 22:21:17-05

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Appleton Police responded to reports of an individual with an edged weapon threatening people at a Kwik Trip near the intersection of Richmond Street and Franklin Street.

Police say Officers found the person, who reached for something on his waistband when confronted, subdued them, and recovered the described edged weapon.

Due to erratic behavior and attempts to self-harm, emergency medical services were called, and the individual was taken to a local hospital.

According to the press release, the person will face criminal charges referred to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office, following the incident.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Olivia Acree

Meet Appleton Reporter Olivia Acree

Noah Cornelius

Meet Appleton Reporter Noah Cornelius