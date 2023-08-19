'Paint the City' project in Appleton wraps up

APPLETON (NBC 26) — There was a celebration in Appleton on Friday because the city is a little more colorful thanks to some local students.

Appleton area students earned school credit while painting a large mural on the Boys & Girls Club in the city's downtown.

It's all part of the community-based "Paint the City" project.

The initiative was created and led by Fox Valley artist Neo Medina.

"For me, it was a really special time," Appleton North High School senior Sol Suarez said. "I really enjoyed it. I got to meet a lot of new people and I learned a lot of new skills. It was a great time overall for me. I'm glad I got to be part of it. It's a really good opportunity, and Mr. Medina is amazing!"

The student-artists' creation features the faces of some of their classmates.