Outagamie County to resume siren tests

Outagamie County
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 05, 2023
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Beginning on Saturday, April 8, the Outagmie County Emergency Management Department will resume siren testing at noon.

The sirens are intended for outdoor warning only and are not intended to be heard inside homes or businesses.

Outagamie County recommends that residents obtain NOAA weather radios or local weather phone apps for severe weather alerts.

For more information on NOAA radios or other weather preparedness tips, contact the Outagamie County Emergency Management office at 920-832-6361.

