Outagamie County issues tow ban on HWY 441, I-41

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Due to inclement weather, The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office has issued a tow ban for Highway 441 and Interstate 41 in Outagamie County.

Officials from the Outagmie County Sheriff's Department state that within the past few hours, nearly 100 crashes have been reported with an additional 25 crashes pending. Response times to minor crashes and non-emergent situations may be delayed.

Tow services will not operate on Highway 441 and Interstate 41 unless immediately necessary and requested by emergency services.

It is encouraged that drivers slow down as they travel home and avoid travel if at all possible. Roads are ice covered and slippery in all areas.