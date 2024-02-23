Watch Now
One killed, another injured following I-41 crash involving pedestrian

TMJ4
Posted at 3:10 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 16:10:50-05

APPLETON (NBC 26) — One person was killed and another was injured following a crash that involved a pedestrian on I-41.

The Wisconsin State Patrol said in a news release Friday authorities were called at about 8 a.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian on I-41 southbound at Meade Street near Appleton.

Deputies said witnesses indicated the pedestrian got out of a vehicle that was traveling on the interstate, and ran into the path of an oncoming commercial vehicle.

Authorities said the pedestrian died from the crash.

"The State Patrol's technical reconstruction team is reconstructing the crash while the investigation is ongoing," the release said.

The Appleton Police Department and Fox Valley Metro Police Department assisted at the scene.

