One injured after riding outside moving vehicle in Appleton, police say

Valerie Juarez
APPLETON (NBC 26) — One person suffered life-threatening injuries after riding on the outside of a vehicle on Monday, according to the Appleton Police Department in a news release.

Police say in the early morning hours of Memorial Day, officers responded to a residence in North Appleton for a person located on the ground with critical injuries. Aid was rendered at the scene, and the person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the release, the individual was riding on the outside of a moving vehicle.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and no further details are set to be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Appleton Police Department at (920) 832-5500.

