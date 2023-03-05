One displaced after Appleton house fire

APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton man is displaced after his home caught fire Sunday morning.

In a release from the Appleton Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Hawes Avenue for the indication of smoke coming from the roof and vents of a home.

Upon arrival, fire crews found moderate smoke coming from all levels of a single-family home. They were able to ventilate the structure, remove smoke and extinguished the fire along with hot spots within 45 minutes.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, one man was displaced from his home and is being assisted by The American Red Cross.

The initial damage estimates $150,000.