Octoberfest Weekend adds country stage to 2026 lineup

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Octoberfest Weekend in Appleton will debut a new country music stage as part of its Sept. 25-26 celebration, organizers announced Tuesday.

The country stage will feature The 308s, Grand Union, and Nashville Pipeline, joining five other stages in this year’s entertainment lineup.

The addition follows years of requests from festivalgoers for more country acts, according to Paul Schrode, chairman of the Fox Cities Chamber’s Octoberfest Committee.

“Every year, we strive to improve the festival for our more than 300,000 event attendees,” explained Schrode. “The addition of a country music stage is something that has been long anticipated, and we are excited to be able to bring this highly requested entertainment to one of our event stages. [...]"

Other highlights include The Love Monkeys on their final tour, Boogie and the Yo-Yoz returning for Friday’s License to Cruise kickoff, and fan favorites Glam Band and Ask Your Mother.

Octoberfest Weekend draws more than 300,000 attendees annually and generates an estimated $42 million in economic impact for the Fox Cities, organizers say.

A full entertainment schedule is available on the event's website.