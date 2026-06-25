Northbound I-41 ramps at WIS 47 to close Monday until Fall

APPLETON (NBC 26) — The northbound on-and off-ramps at WIS 47/Richmond Street in Appleton will close at 5 a.m. Monday and remain shut until fall, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

Association Drive at WIS 47 will also close permanently on Monday and be converted into a cul‑de‑sac.

Southbound ramps will remain open until mid‑July, then close through the fall, according to the DOT.

The closure is part of a 23-mile reconstruction of I‑41 between Appleton and De Pere, expanding the highway from four to six lanes. More information is available on the DOT’s website.